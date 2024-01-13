Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. UBS Group began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $138.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

