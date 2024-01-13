GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 842,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,626 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $26,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $172,545,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 227.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,141,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 67.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,653 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth $57,518,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 204.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,035,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,424 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GFL opened at $32.64 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -11.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GFL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFL

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.