Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.
Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -169.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.
Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $20.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.
View Our Latest Research Report on Gladstone Land
About Gladstone Land
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.