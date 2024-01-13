Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -169.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 997.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 2,071.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 882.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

