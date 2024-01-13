Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Stock Position Decreased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,378 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,402,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65,866 shares in the last quarter. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,775,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,775,445.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Lynch acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,540,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,002.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Globalstar

Globalstar Stock Up 0.5 %

GSAT opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.13.

Globalstar Profile

(Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.