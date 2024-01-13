Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.40

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $94.40 and last traded at $94.07, with a volume of 13167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.19.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

