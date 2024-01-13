Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Receives $80.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company.

Get Graco alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Graco

Insider Activity at Graco

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,074,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,583.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,734 shares of company stock worth $2,495,479 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Graco by 64.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Graco by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Stock Up 0.6 %

GGG stock opened at $84.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. Graco has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $539.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graco will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.