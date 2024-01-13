Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 277 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 97.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% in the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.02. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.439 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.