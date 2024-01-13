Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 482 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 567.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $79.70 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.09.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.