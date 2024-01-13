Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $27.00 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

