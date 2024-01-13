Gradient Investments LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,589 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 102.2% in the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 257,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 130,307 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $307,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 28.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 17.8% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 55.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 102,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,492 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KJAN opened at $33.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.73.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

