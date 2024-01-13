Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,803,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,781,000 after purchasing an additional 239,682 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,024,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,565,000 after purchasing an additional 216,008 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 297.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.