Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $283.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.13 and a 12 month high of $290.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,721.71, a P/E/G ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.25.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,927 shares of company stock valued at $69,942,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

