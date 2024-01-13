Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 397.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $868,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.31. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $48.08.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

