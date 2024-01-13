Gradient Investments LLC Sells 314 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $195.56 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $196.41. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.89 and a 200 day moving average of $171.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

