Gradient Investments LLC Sells 339 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 77.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $761,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWX stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.35. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $70.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

