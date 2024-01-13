Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $498.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after acquiring an additional 404,671 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,935,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after acquiring an additional 849,506 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,932,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,342,000 after acquiring an additional 681,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,283,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after acquiring an additional 130,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 49,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.