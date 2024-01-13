Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after acquiring an additional 404,671 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,935,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,274,000 after acquiring an additional 849,506 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,932,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,342,000 after acquiring an additional 681,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,283,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,171,000 after acquiring an additional 130,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 49,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
