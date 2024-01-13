Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.74

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.74 and last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 192382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

GPRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James D. Anderson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,619.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Green Plains news, Director James D. Anderson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $125,070.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,508.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,879 shares of company stock worth $206,763 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4.7% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 341,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 10.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 52.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,781,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Green Plains by 20.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

