HC Wainwright Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vizsla Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Vizsla Silver Stock Up 5.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

Shares of NYSE VZLA opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Vizsla Silver has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $297.43 million, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vizsla Silver by 51.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vizsla Silver by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

