HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,198 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,583,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,241,000 after purchasing an additional 453,726 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,044,000 after buying an additional 2,627,482 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,574,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,686,000 after buying an additional 649,639 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after buying an additional 402,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 19.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,290,000 after acquiring an additional 785,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $71.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

