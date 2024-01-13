Head to Head Analysis: Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) & Seychelle Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:SYEV)

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) and Seychelle Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:SYEV – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Enerflex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enerflex and Seychelle Environmental Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerflex $1.31 billion 0.41 -$77.64 million ($0.40) -10.92 Seychelle Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Seychelle Environmental Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enerflex.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enerflex and Seychelle Environmental Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerflex 0 2 2 0 2.50 Seychelle Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerflex presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.72%. Given Enerflex’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Enerflex is more favorable than Seychelle Environmental Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Enerflex and Seychelle Environmental Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerflex -2.09% 0.66% 0.24% Seychelle Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Enerflex has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seychelle Environmental Technologies has a beta of 18.78, indicating that its share price is 1,778% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enerflex beats Seychelle Environmental Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management. It also designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, energy transition solutions, cryogenic systems, electric power solutions, water solutions, and carbon capture solutions; and engages in the engineering, design, procurement, project management, and construction services for compression, process, and power generation equipment, as well as rentals, after-market service, parts, and operations and maintenance services for gas compression, power generation, and processing facilities in the region. Enerflex Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Seychelle Environmental Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. designs, assembles, and distributes absorption micron filters for portable filter devices worldwide. Its products include flip-top and pull top bottles, canteens, water pitchers, pure water pumps, stainless steel bottles, in-line filters, pure water bags, pure water pouches, and pure water straws, as well as Pump N' Pure. The company sells its products to individuals, dealers, distributors, multilevel marketing companies and missionaries, non-governmental organizations, and emergency relief organizations. It also sells its products as a private label supplier. The company was formerly known as Royal Net, Inc. and changed its name to Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. in January 1998. Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

