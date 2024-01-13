Head to Head Comparison: Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) versus Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cannabis Sativa and Augmedix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannabis Sativa 0 0 0 0 N/A Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Augmedix has a consensus price target of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 36.67%. Given Augmedix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Cannabis Sativa.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

71.6% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Cannabis Sativa shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Augmedix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and Augmedix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -0.31 Augmedix $40.93 million 5.05 -$24.45 million ($0.51) -9.80

Cannabis Sativa has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cannabis Sativa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cannabis Sativa and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannabis Sativa N/A N/A N/A Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85%

Summary

Cannabis Sativa beats Augmedix on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology. Its products under development include Lozenges for relief from throat irritation; Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm. The company also offers Wild Earth Naturals and hi branded men's and women's fashion tee shirts and sweatshirts, as well as caps and coffee mugs through Website, wildearthnaturals.com; and holds intellectual property license for manufacture of medical marijuana edibles. It serves cannabidiol and marijuana industries. The company was formerly known as Ultra Sun Corporation and changed its name to Cannabis Sativa, Inc. November 2013. Cannabis Sativa, Inc. is based in Mesquite, Nevada.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

