Head to Head Comparison: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) versus Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN)

Pinelawn Cemetery (OTC:PLWN – Get Free Report) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pinelawn Cemetery and Service Co. International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pinelawn Cemetery alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International 12.06% 32.58% 3.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pinelawn Cemetery and Service Co. International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinelawn Cemetery 0 0 0 0 N/A Service Co. International 0 0 4 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Service Co. International has a consensus target price of $71.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.64%. Given Service Co. International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than Pinelawn Cemetery.

85.0% of Service Co. International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Service Co. International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinelawn Cemetery and Service Co. International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinelawn Cemetery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Service Co. International $4.07 billion 2.48 $565.34 million $3.18 21.46

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than Pinelawn Cemetery.

Summary

Service Co. International beats Pinelawn Cemetery on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinelawn Cemetery

(Get Free Report)

Pinelawn Cemetery provides cremation services. It primarily offers cremation services at Memorial Gardens and Garden Mausoleums. The company is based in Farmingdale, New York.

About Service Co. International

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, such as developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. It owns and operates funeral service locations and cemeteries in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinelawn Cemetery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinelawn Cemetery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.