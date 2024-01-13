Head to Head Contrast: HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) versus Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS)

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) and Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

HashiCorp has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thoughtworks has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HashiCorp and Thoughtworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HashiCorp $475.89 million 9.25 -$274.30 million ($1.08) -20.81 Thoughtworks $1.30 billion 1.13 -$105.39 million ($0.10) -46.10

Profitability

Thoughtworks has higher revenue and earnings than HashiCorp. Thoughtworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HashiCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares HashiCorp and Thoughtworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HashiCorp -37.01% -17.20% -12.86% Thoughtworks -2.54% 0.49% 0.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HashiCorp and Thoughtworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HashiCorp 0 6 8 0 2.57 Thoughtworks 0 6 2 0 2.25

HashiCorp currently has a consensus price target of $30.36, suggesting a potential upside of 35.10%. Thoughtworks has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 68.11%. Given Thoughtworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Thoughtworks is more favorable than HashiCorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.9% of HashiCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of HashiCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc. provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data. It also provides Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; and Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

