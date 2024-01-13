Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 803,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,856 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $23,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 8.1% in the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,142,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,283,000 after acquiring an additional 85,840 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,280,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,417,000 after acquiring an additional 265,055 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 45.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 70,145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 38.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 7.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

HESM stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 121.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HESM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Hess Midstream Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

