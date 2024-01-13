Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $96.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.67.

NYSE HXL opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.74. Hexcel has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $56,738,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $39,213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 56.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,223,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,979,000 after acquiring an additional 442,787 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

