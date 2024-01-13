Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,752,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $66,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 219.8% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.34%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

