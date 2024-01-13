Houlihan Lokey, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.45. The consensus estimate for Houlihan Lokey’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $466.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $114.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $123.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.56%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,584 shares of company stock worth $3,544,856 over the last three months. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,726 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,761,000 after acquiring an additional 978,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after acquiring an additional 620,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 931,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,169,000 after acquiring an additional 522,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $49,679,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

