Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $352,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.05.

Read Our Latest Report on V

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $264.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $486.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $266.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.