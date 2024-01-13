HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,463 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of HP by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,573 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Read Our Latest Report on HPQ

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.