HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $16.09

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.09, but opened at $16.64. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 1,527 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 28.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth $125,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

