ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Position Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. grew its position in ICON Public by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in ICON Public by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Trading Down 0.1 %

ICLR stock opened at $255.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. ICON Public Limited has a twelve month low of $181.92 and a twelve month high of $288.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.96 and a 200-day moving average of $256.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICON Public Limited will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $357.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.55.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

