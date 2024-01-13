IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,269 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $777,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in IDACORP by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 114,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $95.73 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.10 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day moving average of $97.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 61.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.25.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

