IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,215 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEX were worth $29,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $206.91 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $240.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.66.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IEX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

