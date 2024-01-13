IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) & PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Critical Review

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) and IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

PSQ has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and IDW Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ N/A N/A -13.14% IDW Media -17.42% -25.73% -20.18%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PSQ and IDW Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PSQ currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.34%. Given PSQ’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than IDW Media.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PSQ and IDW Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ N/A N/A $5.80 million N/A N/A IDW Media $36.09 million 0.21 -$750,000.00 ($0.38) -1.45

PSQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDW Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of PSQ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of IDW Media shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PSQ beats IDW Media on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc. operates an app and website that connects Americans to businesses that share values online and in local communities. The platform has over 70,000 businesses from different industries and 1.6 million consumer members. The company leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members' needs and provide products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

