IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,091 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $102.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $114.97. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day moving average is $99.95.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QRVO

About Qorvo

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.