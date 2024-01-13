IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,547 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 68.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,195,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,195,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDAY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,177.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $55.62 and a one year high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.59 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.