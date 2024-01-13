IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,600 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 9,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 45,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Etsy from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.85.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $70.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

