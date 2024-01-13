IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 600 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %

WYNN opened at $94.11 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,176.52 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average of $94.83.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,016 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

