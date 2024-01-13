IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 778 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 633,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,247,000 after purchasing an additional 206,088 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 237,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 88,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Z

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:Z opened at $53.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.