IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 988 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Crown by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Crown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

CCK opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.53. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,535 shares of company stock worth $2,435,172. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCK. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

