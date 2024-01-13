IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,444 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,149 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,799,000 after purchasing an additional 205,569 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 776,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 4.4 %

SEDG stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.89. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.