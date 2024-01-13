IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 800 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campion Asset Management increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.6% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 9.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HF Sinclair by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.