IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 206,939 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,757,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,063,000 after acquiring an additional 259,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after acquiring an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,089,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after acquiring an additional 46,868 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $115.55 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.54 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.