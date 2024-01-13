IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,990,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206,558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $153,353,000 after buying an additional 39,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UHS. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $158.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.69 and a one year high of $160.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.48 and a 200 day moving average of $137.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.39%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

