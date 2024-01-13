IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 482,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 63.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 65,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 193.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 106,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 70,058 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRG. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.12.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

