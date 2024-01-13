IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 381.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 171.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,435. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $63.55 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 254.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

