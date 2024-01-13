IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.35 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $31,250,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at $20,101,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 138.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 554,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,027,000 after acquiring an additional 321,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co acquired 1,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co acquired 1,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $63.70 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 27.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEIC

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.