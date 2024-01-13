IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,101 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PATH opened at $22.18 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $26.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,414,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,414,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 756,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,671,743.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 890,000 shares of company stock worth $19,667,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

