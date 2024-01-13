IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.45 Million Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,820 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,757,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $616,355,000 after buying an additional 387,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,662,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,217,000 after buying an additional 186,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,216,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,966,000 after buying an additional 109,059 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

