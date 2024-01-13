IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $3,920,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 923,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,045,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL opened at $211.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.64 and a 200-day moving average of $202.94. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.31.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

